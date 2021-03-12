ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Pakistan

Govt wants to bring reforms to ensure fair elections: Shibli

Nuzhat Nazar 12 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the government wants to bring electoral reforms in order to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

While addressing the media, he said that for this purpose, the PTI is working to introduce electronic voting system in the elections, which will end the rigging controversies in future elections.

He said that present government wants to stop horse-trading in the elections, but the opposition is not ready to support, adding the government would make all-out efforts to bring transparency in the elections.

The minister said the people are well aware of the corruption and practices of buying and selling of votes in which the opposition has always been involved and that is why they people rejected them in elections.

Faraz said that the opposition opposed the open balloting in Senate elections, but now they are stressing to hold elections of chairman Senate through show of hands, which is not going to happen.

He said that responsibilities have been given to all regarding election.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has failed as its working on self-centred agenda, which has nothing to do with the issues confronting the poor masses.

He said that the government will not stop the PDM’s long march and expect its participants not to take the law into their hands, or else the law will take its course. He said Maryam nawaz has already lost tomorrow’s election.

