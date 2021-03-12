NA speaker takes notice of scuffle outside Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has taken notice of the scuffle involving Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters outside the Parliament on March 6.

The PTI supporters had surrounded PML-N leaders outside the Parliament when they had arrived to hold a press conference to condemn the government.

This incident occurred when Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Parliament on the same day to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

The Speaker National Assembly forwarded the matter to the Senior Parliamentarian Council, which will investigate the matter and issue a detailed report on it after 15 days.

The Senior Parliamentarians Council will submit its report within 15 days.

The Speaker National Assembly had constituted a 15-member Senior Parliamentarians Council on 10th March, 2021 with senior and seasoned Parliamentarians belonging to the Treasury and the Opposition.

TV footage of the incident had showed PML-N leader Musadik Malik being hit from behind, following which he and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who pushed them to deliver some retaliatory blows.

A Peshawari Chappal (shoe) was also thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticizing the government.

