ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA speaker takes notice of scuffle outside Parliament

Naveed Butt 12 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has taken notice of the scuffle involving Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters outside the Parliament on March 6.

The PTI supporters had surrounded PML-N leaders outside the Parliament when they had arrived to hold a press conference to condemn the government.

This incident occurred when Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Parliament on the same day to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

The Speaker National Assembly forwarded the matter to the Senior Parliamentarian Council, which will investigate the matter and issue a detailed report on it after 15 days.

The Senior Parliamentarians Council will submit its report within 15 days.

The Speaker National Assembly had constituted a 15-member Senior Parliamentarians Council on 10th March, 2021 with senior and seasoned Parliamentarians belonging to the Treasury and the Opposition.

TV footage of the incident had showed PML-N leader Musadik Malik being hit from behind, following which he and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who pushed them to deliver some retaliatory blows.

A Peshawari Chappal (shoe) was also thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticizing the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Qaiser National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PML N PTI Imran Khan Musadik Malik

NA speaker takes notice of scuffle outside Parliament

Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Power surcharge bill passed by NA body

NHP payment on AGN Kazi formula basis opposed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.