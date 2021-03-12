Target-killers network unearthed in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi in a joint operation have unearthed a network of target-killers run by MQM-London’s female member named Kahkashan.

Addressing a joint news conference here on Thursday, the Rangers and CTD officials revealed that the target-killers network was run by the MQM-London’s terror lady on the behest of MQM-London supremo Altaf Hussain in collaboration with the Indian spy agency, RAW.

Karachi CTD DIG Omar Shahid said that Rangers had caught a team of MQM-London target-killers in 2017 and during the interrogation, an intelligence operation was carried out on the information they got from the target-killers. It was later revealed that a woman named Kahkashan was operating from the USA and running the team of the target-shooters in the port city of Karachi.

Omar Shahid further disclosed that a phone call recording of Kahkashan was also obtained in which she was talking to a target-killer about the money for some job.

“In the phone call, she instructed the target-killer to shoot the target right in the head. The target killer was also instructed to change the number plate of the motorcycle,” Omar Shahid shared the chilling details of the MQM-London’s terror operations.

Sindh Rangers’ Colonel Shabbir told newsmen that they would not divulge the names of the targets right now as there are fears that it could lead to sectarian tensions in the wake of such target-killings but now the situation is quite under control.

“The reason we are sharing the details of the phone call of Kahkashan with the target-killer is to make aware the public and the media that how these people spread terror here. You can see how these people are creating chaos in Pakistan while sitting abroad,” he further added.