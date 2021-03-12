ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Gold price up Rs2,900 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday gained a huge stimulation on the local market, traders said. The precious metal...
Recorder Report 12 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday gained a huge stimulation on the local market, traders said.

The precious metal price saw a huge single day increase of Rs 2,900 per tola, reaching Rs 106,700.

Price of gold per 10 grams grew by Rs 2,486 to Rs 91,478 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1,736 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs 1,370 per tola, up by Rs 50, Rs 1,174.55 per 10 grams, up by Rs 42.87 and $26.34 per ounce, traders said.

