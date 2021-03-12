ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Opinion

‘Offers and counter-offers’

Mumtaz Mirza 12 Mar 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Offers and counter-offers” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The newspaper has concluded its argument by averring that “However, given the murky goings on over recent days, the ‘everything is kosher’ attitude of the government would leave it with a lot of explaining to do if it is able to somehow convert its minority into a majority in the Senate tomorrow. Not only would this dent the high moral stand of the government that is its leit motif, it may also end up besmirching the fair face of our still fragile democratic system.”

PTI is unfortunately still struggling to change its image of a reactionary political party. Its seemingly disproportionate reaction to the Hafeez Sheikh debacle says it all. It has tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to stop the notification of Yousaf Raza Gilani’s victory in the Senate elections. Now it is seeking to elect Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman ‘by all means or by all manner of means’. This is no healthy approach to politics.

MUMTAZ MIRZA (KARACHI)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE elections Sadiq Sanjrani PTI Yousaf Raza Gilani Dr Hafeez Sheikh

