AWC Institute upgradation ceremony: Alvi for optimum preparedness to counter modern warfare

APP 12 Mar 2021

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday called for full national preparedness, based on quick information and intelligence, to effectively counter modern warfare like cyber and intellectual, besides enhancing defence capability of the Muslim Ummah.

Citing the United States’ invasion of Iraq and India’s recent communication blockade of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said the Muslims should also boost their moral values, which did have equal importance for maintaining the security and glory in the world.

He was addressing the upgradation ceremony of PAF Air War College Institute, Faisal Base, which commenced its journey in January 1959 as Staff College, inaugurated by the then President Muhammad Ayub Khan.

Dr Arif Alvi, who is the first chancellor of this defence institute, emphasized the importance of morality along with quality professional trainings and education.

For ensuring strong defence system of the country, he added the Pakistan Armed Forces would have to pursue each and every development in the world in the field of defence. They would have to equip themselves with modern education and technologies, besides capacity building of the defence education and training institutes, which would help them in adopting best defence strategies.

Nowadays, he said the powerful prevailed in the world, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine were its worst examples. The powerful nations’ hypocrisy and inhuman attitude with the capacity of distant use of weaponry, was a serious challenge, he added.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan always believed in peace and harmony, but “we must maintain our defence edge and that will only be possible by having modern weaponry.” Pakistan could not afford wars as it had to focus on social and economic issues of the people. All that could be achieved through provision of quality and modern education, and health, he added.

“The Muslims have a bright history of having edge over the non-Muslims in the wars despite being short in number. And today is the same situation, however, similarity of weaponry is necessary,” he said.

Dr Arif Alvi technologies modern education Muhammad Ayub Khan training institutes

