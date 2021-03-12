Access to TikTok app blocked

ISLAMABAD: The government has blocked access to TikTok app in Pakistan in compliance with the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directives. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokesperson told Business Recorder that in compliance with PHC orders, service providers has been directed to immediately block access to Tik Tok app in the country.

The official further stated that with reference to the hearing on TikTok App in PHC, it is being quoted in certain section of media that the PTA director said the authority had sent a request to TikTok officials but had not yet received a "positive response".

PTA representative did not make any such remark in the Court. In fact, the report submitted to the Court, which is part of the record, stated that TikTok is cooperating with PTA in regulating objectionable content.

In an official statement issued by the TikTok stated, maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment is essential to the TikTok experience. We use a combination of technologies and moderation strategies to detect and review content that violates our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines (https://support.tiktok.com/ur/privacy-safety/community-policy-ur), and we implement penalties including removing videos and banning accounts when there are violations. Our H2 2020 Transparency Report shows that we aggressively and proactively take down inappropriate content in Pakistan. This highlights our commitment to complying with local laws.