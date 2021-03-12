ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Japanese shares up

Reuters 12 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed higher on Thursday as investors picked up beaten-down cyclical stocks, although gains were capped by investors cutting their positions in some index heavyweights.

The Nikkei index ended up 0.6% at 29,211.64, while the broader Topix edged up 0.27% to 1,924.92

The Nikkei had rallied to a 30-year high last month on expectations of an economic rebound and better-than expected corporate earnings.

Shipping firms jumped, making them the largest gainers on the Nikkei, with Kawasaki Kisen surging 12.71%, Mitsui OSK Lines gaining 7.45% and Nippon Yusen rising 7.3%.

Shinsei Bank jumped 5.46% after a report that the bank acquired a 10% stake in Australia’s credit cards and consumer finance company Latitude Financial Group.

Chip-related shares fell, with Tokyo Electron declining 0.59% and Murata Manufacturing losing 3.09%.

Medical equipment maker Terumo, down 2.2%, weighed on the Nikkei index the most, followed by Tokyo Electron.

Drug makers also fell, with Astellas Pharma losing 1.43% and Daiichi Sankyo falling 1.22%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Recruit Holdings, up 2.74 %, followed by Nidec which rose 1.72%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Murata Manufacturing, followed by Keyence Corp losing 2.73%.

There were 127 advancers on the Nikkei index against 93 decliners.

