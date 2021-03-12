ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 12 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (March 11, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                  on 10-03-2021   In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        12,300       180        12,480       12,480            NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           13,182       193        13,375       13,375            NIL
===========================================================================

