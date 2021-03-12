Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
12 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (March 11, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 157.20 157.23 157.17 157.05 157.06 156.84 156.78
EUR 187.59 187.71 187.76 187.73 187.86 187.73 187.78
GBP 219.00 219.07 219.01 218.86 218.89 218.59 218.54
===========================================================================
