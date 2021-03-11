Pakistan
Around 190 senior citizens vaccinated during first day
MULTAN: District Health Development Centre have vaccinated 189 citizens above 60 years of age during first day of corona vaccination for senior citizens in the district.
This was disclosed by Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood during his visit of corona vaccination centre here on Thursday.
He said that provincial government was going to provide more dozes of corona vaccination for senior citizens.
He said that four separate counters have been setup in the centre for both male and female categories while separate observation centres have also been setup for the citizens.
He said that best cleanliness arrangements were being ensured in the centre and coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) was also being followed strictly.
