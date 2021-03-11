ANL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.09%)
ASC 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
AVN 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.35%)
BOP 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 116.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
EPCL 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
HASCOL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.6%)
HUBC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.45%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.2%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 120.95 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-5.29%)
UNITY 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,604 Decreased By ▼ -52.48 (-1.13%)
BR30 23,248 Decreased By ▼ -401.81 (-1.7%)
KSE100 43,219 Decreased By ▼ -472.5 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,052 Decreased By ▼ -274.06 (-1.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

  • West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, ranking Republican on the Senate energy panel, said she is concerned that Biden's National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy will have more control over policy than the EPA.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

The US Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Michael Regan as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, which will play a central role in the Biden administration's plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, vehicles and oil and gas facilities.

The bipartisan tally in the Democratic-led Senate was 66-34 to confirm Regan, who will be the first Black man to lead the EPA.

Regan will take the helm of the agency as it rebuilds after the Trump era, which had been focused on undoing Obama era regulations on industry, slashing the agency's budget and staff and upending independent scientific panels.

He will need to quickly ramp up the work of EPA staff as the new administration races to carry out President Joe Biden's executive orders, which set goals to zero out emissions from power plants by 2035, revamp vehicle efficiency standards, accelerate the deployment of electric cars and crack down on methane emissions from oil and gas operations.

Regan, 44, was the head of North Carolina's environmental regulator, where he earned a reputation as a consensus builder.

At his confirmation hearing, he was introduced by North Carolina's two Republican senators and stressed that he will work with every state to ensure that their concerns about the transition to cleaner energy are heard.

Republicans have said they are worried a rapid shift away from fossil fuels would kill jobs and stunt economic growth in the world's top producer of oil and gas and have already criticized some of Biden's early moves like canceling the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, and pausing new leases for oil drilling on federal land.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, ranking Republican on the Senate energy panel, said she is concerned that Biden's National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy will have more control over policy than the EPA.

"I hope Secretary Regan can cut Gina McCarthy out of power and let her know who is calling the shots for environmental policy in the Biden administration," she said on the Senate floor.

Environmental groups praised the confirmation.

"And as he did in North Carolina, I know (Regan) will work quickly to restore morale and achieve real results," Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp said in a statement.

US Senate Michael Regan EPA North Carolina Democratic West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters