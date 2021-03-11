PIA distributes cheques among VSS applicants

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has commenced the distribution of cheques to its employees, opted the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS). The national flag carrier has distributed cheques to more than 100 VSS applicants at PIA head office. Pakistan International Airline after approval of the government has introduced the VSS for its employees, which was availed by nearly 2,000 employees. For the purpose, the Finance Ministry has transferred Rs. 9.6 billion to the Ministry of Aviation.

Meanwhile, PIA spokesman said that with the efforts of PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the release of funds was made possible and added that the payment to VSS approved applicants would continue and was expected to be completed in shortest possible time.

