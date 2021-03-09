World
Mexico to buy 22mn more doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccines
09 Mar 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico aims to acquire an additional 22 million doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines during the coming months, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.
Ebrard said Mexico has put in an order for an additional 10 million doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered between May and July, on top of the 10 million already ordered, which are due to arrive between March and May.
Mexico will also order 12 million vaccine doses made by the state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) once it has been approved by the health regulator, Ebrard added.
