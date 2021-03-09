Pakistan constitution protects rights of minorities, worship places: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said the government was taking necessary measures to protect the rights of minorities as well as ensure the security of their holy places.

He stated that the Constitution of Pakistan provided full protection and equal rights to all citizens including the minorities, and guaranteed fundamental rights of all citizens irrespective of their religion, race, caste, colour or creed.

The President made these remarks while talking to members of National Commission of Minorities (NCM) led by Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to members of NCM, the President said the government provided equal rights and opportunities to minorities and encouraged them to play their role in the national development of the country.

He said steps were being taken to ensure protection of churches, shrines, temples, gurdwaras and other places of worship of minority communities.

The members of the Commission thanked the government for constituting the Commission and protecting the rights of minorities.