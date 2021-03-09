ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Leipzig's strikers brimming with confidence as Liverpool await

  • Strikers Yussuf Poulsen and Alexander Sorloth have been in superb form in recent weeks along with Christopher Nkunku, and Leipzig have won seven of their last eight Bundesliga games.
  • "I am happy that our attack in the past months has had a big influence in our wins," Nagelsmann told.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

BERLIN: The confidence of RB Leipzig's strikers could be key in Wednesday's Champions League last 16 second leg against Liverpool as the Germans attempt to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Tuesday.

Strikers Yussuf Poulsen and Alexander Sorloth have been in superb form in recent weeks along with Christopher Nkunku, and Leipzig have won seven of their last eight Bundesliga games.

Nagelsmann said they are brimming with confidence and that gave him hope his side can find a way to reach the quarter-finals.

"I am happy that our attack in the past months has had a big influence in our wins," Nagelsmann told a virtual news conference ahead of their trip to Budapest where the game will be played.

"We have to come back from 2-0 down. We have to take a few risks. We have to openly try to come back from the first leg defeat," he added. "It is good to have options with strikers who have confidence. The quality was the same some weeks ago but the confidence is different now.

"It will be no easy task but we must believe and we have filled up on confidence."

In contrast, Liverpool's horrendous run of form continued with a 1-0 defeat by relegation battlers Fulham on Sunday - their sixth successive home league loss. That result meant they slipped to eighth in the Premier League.

For Nagelsmann, however, Liverpool's league results matter little.

"Sure they were full of confidence in the past, more than now. It is a hard phase but they are still a world class team," he said. "They have a world class coach who has mastered crises in the past.

"We don't count those results too much. We are still 2-0 behind and we want to be the winners."

Champions League RB Leipzig Liverpool Yussuf Poulsen Alexander Sorloth

Leipzig's strikers brimming with confidence as Liverpool await

PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters