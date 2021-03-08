ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Marathon restarts CDU at Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas

  After restarting the 225,000 bpd CDU, Marathon began on Monday a planned overhaul of the 140,000 bpd fluidic catalytic cracker 3 (FCC 3), the sources said.
  On Sunday, FCC 3 had a propane leak that idled activity at the refinery for much of the day, the sources said. No injuries were reported because of the leak.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

HOUSTON: Marathon Petroleum Corp restarted a crude distillation unit on Sunday (CDU) at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

After restarting the 225,000 bpd CDU, Marathon began on Monday a planned overhaul of the 140,000 bpd fluidic catalytic cracker 3 (FCC 3), the sources said.

Marathon spokesman Jamal Kheiry declined to comment on Monday.

On Sunday, FCC 3 had a propane leak that idled activity at the refinery for much of the day, the sources said. No injuries were reported because of the leak.

The Galveston Bay Refinery has two CDUs, each with a capacity to break down 225,000 bpd of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.

The overhaul of FCC 3, which includes the 31,500 alkylation unit, is expected to take at least a month to complete, but could continue into May, according to the sources.

Marathon also restarted over the weekend the naphtha desulfurization unit (NDU) and aromatics unit 2 (AU 2), the sources said.

Marathon restarts CDU at Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas

