Saudi Arabia confirms attacks on Ras Tanura port, Aramco residential area
08 Mar 2021
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said on Sunday that a drone hit a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port, one of the world's largest oil shipping ports, and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco's residential area in Dhahran.
A ministry spokesman said in a statement on state news agency SPA that neither attack resulted in any injury or loss of life or property.
