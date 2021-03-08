Training programme for auditors concludes

LAHORE: A 14-day training programme for enhancing capabilities of auditors in audit reports was concluded at the office of Auditor General Punjab (AGP) here on Sunday.

While addressing the concluding ceremony of the 105th International Intensive Training Programme at the AGP office, Directorate General Performance Audit Wing Muhammad Samiullah Teepu disclosed that the training programme was attended by 42 participants from 14 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from all over the world including Kuwait, Zambia, Turkey, Yemen, Maldives, China, Oman, Bangladesh, Krygyz Republic, Nepal, Thailand, Botswana and Uganda.

