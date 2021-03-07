ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Anti COVID-19 vaccination starts from March 15

APP 07 Mar 2021

SARGODHA: Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood said that an anti COVID-19 vaccination campaign for citizens above 60 years of age is going to start from March 15 for which centers will be set up in all tehsils.

She expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on vaccination in her office here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioners of all four districts and concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion,Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir informed the meeting that according to the available data of people over 60 years of age in Sargodha, their number was more than 227,000 for which seven vaccination centers were being set up in the district, out of which five counters would be set up at each center.

She said that 210 beds were being provided in the vaccination centers while training of doctors and staff had been completed for this process.

At the meeting, all the Deputy Commissioners informed the details of the arrangements made for the establishment of Vaccination Centers.

Anti COVID-19 vaccination starts from March 15

