Hamza Shehbaz arrives at Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz has reached Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, local media reported on Saturday.

As per details, Hamza Shehbaz and family members will have lunch alongside leader of the Opposition in National Assembly inside the prison cell.

They would also discuss the ongoing session of the NA besides holding consultations over the current political situation of Punjab.

It is worth to mention here that an accountability court had extended judicial remand of Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case on March 4.

Medical reports of Shehbaz Sharif were also presented before the court.