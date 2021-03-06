PM identifies ‘black sheep’

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “PM says has identified black sheep” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The prime minister, during a meeting of senior party leaders, reportedly said “A few of our people were bought [and] we know all their names”. However, the prime minister did not say anything about the action his party would possibly take against those who breached the party discipline. But it is heartening to note that the prime minister has not lost determination or confidence. His address to the nation on Thursday did not betray a disheartened tone of voice. He must not lose sight of the fact that defeat brings lesson, it gives a chance to start again.

Naeem Hashmi (Lahore)

