ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
ASL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
AVN 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.2%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
DGKC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.8%)
EPCL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
JSCL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
KAPCO 41.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.81%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
PAEL 37.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.87%)
PIBTL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TRG 144.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
UNITY 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 36.63 (0.75%)
BR30 25,546 Increased By ▲ 270.19 (1.07%)
KSE100 45,536 Increased By ▲ 257.29 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,055 Increased By ▲ 156.4 (0.83%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar ascendant as Powell sticks to script; risk currencies slide

  • The Aussie weakened 0.3% to $0.7705, extending Thursday's 0.7% drop. The kiwi fell 0.2%, adding to its 0.8% slide overnight.
Reuters 05 Mar 2021

TOKYO: The dollar hit multi-month highs against the euro and the yen on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not express concern about a recent sell-off in bonds while sticking to his stance to keep interest rates low for a long time.

While Powell did stick with dovish rhetoric overall, he said the sell-off in Treasuries was not "disorderly" or likely to push long-term rates so high the Fed might have to intervene more forcefully, reigniting a sell-off in Treasuries.

He also reiterated a commitment to maintain ultra-easy monetary policy until the economy is "very far along the road to recovery."

"Markets are listening to the central banks and if they are going to be on hold for a long time, that means long-term inflation is going to be higher and that's why you're seeing the bond and equity markets sell off," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Joseph Capurso. "The currency markets are reacting to the increase in volatility in both those markets."

The euro slipped 0.2% to a three-month low of $1.19515 following a 0.7% slump overnight.

The dollar hit an eight-month high of 108.035 yen earlier in the session before giving up much of its gains.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso declined to comment on the yen's decline when asked about how the depreciation would affect the economy.

The dollar index hit a three-month high and last stood at 91.672 in the Asian session after gaining 0.7% on Thursday.

The dollar's gains came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 1.5%, rising as high as 1.584% in Asia. Last week, it soared to a one-year peak of 1.614%. Impending US fiscal stimulus is adding fuel to expectations of higher inflation, as the accelerating roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines boosts confidence in an economic recovery.

Riskier currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars slid along with stocks as investor sentiment again turned sour.

"Once the bond rout comes to an end, once the volatility fades away, the commodity currencies (the Aussie and the kiwi) are going to be able to climb back up because commodity prices aren't falling," said Capurso at CBA.

The Aussie weakened 0.3% to $0.7705, extending Thursday's 0.7% drop. The kiwi fell 0.2%, adding to its 0.8% slide overnight.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin fell 2.3% to $47,272.65. Ether dropped 3.6% to $1,483.43.

Yen Commonwealth Bank of Australia Dollar COVID 19 vaccines CBA Powell ringit yua

Dollar ascendant as Powell sticks to script; risk currencies slide

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters