Markets
Indonesia's forex reserves at $138.79bn at end-Feb
- The increase in February was mainly because of a new debt issuance while the total February reserves.
05 Mar 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves hit a new record high at $138.79 billion in February, up by $787 million from a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday.
The increase in February was mainly because of a new debt issuance while the total February reserves would cover the cost of 10.5 months of imports, Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a statement.
