ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Mar 04, 2021
World

EU to vaccinate 'all who need' by end of summer: official

  • "The issue is no longer about (having enough) vaccines, in Europe we have plenty of vaccines available," said the French EU official, a former businessman.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

ROME: The European Union's coronavirus vaccination campaign should be able to inoculate "all those who need" by the end of summer or perhaps sooner, an EU official pledged on Thursday.

EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said he was confident that "by the end of the summer, and I hope even sooner, all those who need to be vaccinated will have been".

The EU has faced sharp criticism over delays in vaccine rollouts, partly due to production bottlenecks, while other countries like Israel, Britain and the United States have been much faster.

Speaking in Rome after talks with Italian Economic Development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, Breton said he was "very impressed" by how pharmaceutical companies had managed to accelerate vaccine production.

"The issue is no longer about (having enough) vaccines, in Europe we have plenty of vaccines available," said the French EU official, a former businessman.

In a Wednesday interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera daily, Breton said EU countries have received 43 million doses, but have not yet used about 30 percent of them.

According to the commissioner, by the end of the year the EU will be able to manufacture 2-3 billion vaccine doses per year, beating the production capacity of the US, China and Russia.

The commissioner called for EU unity, after several members of the bloc, including Slovakia, Hungary, Denmark and Austria, broke ranks to source vaccines from Israel, China or Russia.

"No single country can have an autonomous vaccination strategy ... we all depend on one another," Breton said.

EU to vaccinate 'all who need' by end of summer: official

