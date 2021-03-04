9,015,833 taxpayers registered under Sindh E&T

KARACHI: The total number of registered taxpayers under Sindh Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has increased to 9,015,833.

During meeting, it was revealed that the total number of registered taxpayers under Sindh E&T department is 9,015,833 of which 939,028 persons were registered as property taxpayers, 7,817,576 as motor vehicle taxpayers, 227,372 as professional taxpayers, 31,149 paid infrastructure cess, 286 paid cotton fee while 59 registered persons paid entertainment duty. Furthermore, the number of motor vehicle taxpayers in Karachi is 5,664,735, 1,030,252 in Hyderabad, and 637,204 in Sukkur.

Similarly, the number of motor vehicle taxpayers in Mirpurkhas is 116674, 251147 in Larkana and 117564 in Shaheed Benazirabad while the number of property taxpayers in Karachi is 698541, 112509 in Hyderabad, 35499 in Sukkur, 30978 in Mirpurkhas, 30037 in Larkana and 31464 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

