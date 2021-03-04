Navy organises health screening camp in Gwadar

KARACHI: In continuation to Pakistan Navy efforts to provide standard health facilities along the coastal areas prominently under Covid-19 scenario, Pakistan Navy and Rotary International in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association established a free hearing health screening and medical camp at Pishukan (Gwadar).

A qualified and dedicated team of doctors comprising ENT Specialist, Audiologist and GDMO examined the patients through modern diagnostic equipment and extended free consultation. Patients were also provided with free hearing aids.

Additionally, patients were comprehensively briefed and enlightened regarding various preventive measures particularly against Covid-19 pandemic. Beside, patients were also educated about maintaining personal health & hygiene and sanitation of living areas.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021