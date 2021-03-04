EFU TAKAFUL CONSERVATIVE FUND RATES

ANL
33.80
Increased By
▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC
15.13
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL
25.50
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN
95.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP
9.17
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO
10.23
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC
137.50
Increased By
▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL
51.62
Increased By
▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL
25.00
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL
25.45
Increased By
▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL
15.70
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL
10.90
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC
86.75
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL
7.10
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL
27.04
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO
40.00
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL
4.15
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM
14.80
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF
47.59
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL
38.30
Increased By
▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL
11.91
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER
10.70
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL
90.97
Decreased By
▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL
27.45
Increased By
▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC
8.81
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK
1.40
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
43.75
Increased By
▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG
147.70
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY
31.20
Increased By
▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL
1.52
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
