ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU chief promises to accelerate supply of vaccines to Ukraine

  • It has so far received only 500,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for its population of 40 million.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

KIEV: European Council chief Charles Michel promised Wednesday to accelerate coronavirus vaccine deliveries to Ukraine whose inoculation drive has been plagued by allegations of corruption and state incompetence.

The ex-Soviet country with an ageing healthcare system has struggled to overcome the pandemic and was slow in securing a shipment of vaccines when compared to other European countries.

It has so far received only 500,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for its population of 40 million.

"We are helping Ukraine to get access to coronavirus vaccines," Michel said during a press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

The EU leader said he will "personally engage" to speed up the deliveries via the UN-backed Covax programme.

Ukraine is expecting eight million doses under the Covax initiative, but the delivery that was initially expected in mid-February has been delayed.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called on EU member states in early February to donate some of their vaccine supplies to Ukraine but so far without result.

Michel affirmed EU "solidarity" with Ukraine and said Brussels is the country's "most reliable partner".

"There is no Europe without Ukraine. We share common values: democracy and rule of law," he said.

Michel on Tuesday visited the country's war-torn east where Kiev has been fighting Russia-backed separatists since Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

President Zelensky has come under fire for his handling of the pandemic and some critics have said systemic corruption was to blame for the poor government response.

In the first seven days of the vaccination drive around 7,000 people received the jab, according to the health ministry.

Zelensky on Tuesday released a picture of himself getting vaccinated, in an apparent attempt to overcome scepticism towards the jab that was produced in India.

According to official figures, 3,486 people were hospitalised with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours -- a record number for Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has so far recorded over 1.3 million infections and more than 26,000 deaths from the virus.

Coronavirus Ukraine vaccines EU chief

EU chief promises to accelerate supply of vaccines to Ukraine

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters