World
Myanmar's ousted president faces 2 new charges
- Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said Win Myint's trial date is not known.
03 Mar 2021
Myanmar's ousted President Win Myint is facing two new charges, his lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said on Wednesday, including a breach of the constitution that is punishable by up to three years on prison.
Win Myint was arrested on Feb. 1 along with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi just hours before the military seized power in a coup. Win Myint is also facing charges over violating protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said Win Myint's trial date is not known.
