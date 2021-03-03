KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 179,318 tonnes of cargo comprising 118,212 tonnes of import cargo and 61,106 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 118,212 tonnes comprised of 53,964 tonnes of containerised cargo; 10,185 tonnes of bulk cargo; 8,300 tonnes of canola; 900 tonnes of Amonium Nitrate Prills, 22,020 tonnes of wheat and 22,843 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 61,106 tonnes comprised of 38,889 tonnes of containerised cargo, 11,300 tonnes of clinker, 0,117 tonnes of Mill Scaleand 1800 tonnes of 0il/liquid cargo.

There were four ships namely Yilong Shan, Cosco Kaohsing, Mozart and CMA CGM Medea sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were four vessels viz. Ocean Trader, Navios Jasmin,IDA and Octaden carrying containers, tanker wheat fertilizer currently at the berths. There are two ships namely NCC Jood, and MOL Generosity expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are 12 vessels viz. Chem Newyork, M.T Lahore,HyundiPriviege,AS Sicilia,Southampton Express,Tabernacle Prince, Matsshro Package, Chembulldog, TianXiang HE, Oel Kedarnath, Kota Nilam and Carl Schulte Chemical, Crude oil, Cement, and Base oil, due to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 142,494 tonnes comprising 97,122 tonnes of import cargo and 49,372 tonnes of export cargo including 4,832 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 97,122 tonnes includes 47,386 tonnes of containerized cargo; soya bean; 14,618 tonnes of coal; 13,745 tonnes of gas oil; 5,300 tonnes of palm oil; and 900 tonnes of LPG. The total export cargo of 49,372 tonnes includes 44,422 tonnes of containerized cargo; 4,022 tonnes of and 928 tonnes of bitumen.

As many as 4,832 containers comprising of 2,494 containers import and 2,338 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday. There were five ships namely MSC Paris,MSC Ishyaka, m aersk,Brrokin, Melati Sathuand D&K Yusuf, carring containers palm oil, and gas oilwere arranged berthing at container terminal, liquid terminal and oil terminal on Monday 1st March 2021. Four more ships MSC Pohl in, AL-Shamal, Great Agility, and Emmakris-1 carringcontainers,natural gas,steel coiland wheat alsoarrived atouter anchorage of Port qasimon Tuesday. A total of ten ships were currently at Outer Anchorage of apaort Qasim and waiting for bearths. Out of them six ships scheduled to load/offload containers rice steel coil and natural gas are expected to take berth at QICT, MW-1,AND EETL ON Tuesday 2nd March 2021.

