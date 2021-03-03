KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 2, 2021).

======================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================= MRA Sec. Avanceon Limited 3,000 92.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 92.00 Cedar Capital B.R. R. Guar. Mod. 1,000,000 13.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 13.75 M. M. M. A. Khanani Bank AL-Habib 10,000 69.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 69.00 R.T. Sec. Clover Pak. 40,250 158.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,250 158.00 Fortune Sec. Dawood Hercules Corp 47,450,048 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,450,048 120.00 JS Global Cap. E.F.U.Gen.Ins. 1,450,000 116.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,450,000 116.10 Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 18,980,019 300.00 Azee Sec. Engro Corporation 5,000 302.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,985,019 300.00 Foundation Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 3,600 123.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,600 123.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani INTERNATION STEELS 720 89.40 M. M. M. A. Khanani INTERNATION STEELS 720 89.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,440 89.30 Arif Habib Ltd. MCB Bank Ltd. 20,000 183.07 Foundation Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 5,896 183.07 Topline Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 550,000 182.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 575,896 182.16 Alfalah Sec. Millat Trac. 18,900 1,280.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,900 1,280.71 MRA Sec. Pak Datacom 1,000 123.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 123.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Pioneer Cement 2,000 127.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 127.65 Shaffi Securities Shifa Int.Hos. 2,000 202.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 202.00 AKD Sec. United Bank Limited 350,000 126.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 126.70 ======================================================================================= Total Turnover 69,893,153 =======================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021