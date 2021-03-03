Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
03 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 2, 2021).
=======================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=======================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=======================================================================================
MRA Sec. Avanceon Limited 3,000 92.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 92.00
Cedar Capital B.R. R. Guar. Mod. 1,000,000 13.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 13.75
M. M. M. A. Khanani Bank AL-Habib 10,000 69.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 69.00
R.T. Sec. Clover Pak. 40,250 158.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,250 158.00
Fortune Sec. Dawood Hercules Corp 47,450,048 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,450,048 120.00
JS Global Cap. E.F.U.Gen.Ins. 1,450,000 116.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,450,000 116.10
Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 18,980,019 300.00
Azee Sec. Engro Corporation 5,000 302.94
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,985,019 300.00
Foundation Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 3,600 123.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,600 123.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani INTERNATION STEELS 720 89.40
M. M. M. A. Khanani INTERNATION STEELS 720 89.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,440 89.30
Arif Habib Ltd. MCB Bank Ltd. 20,000 183.07
Foundation Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 5,896 183.07
Topline Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 550,000 182.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 575,896 182.16
Alfalah Sec. Millat Trac. 18,900 1,280.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 18,900 1,280.71
MRA Sec. Pak Datacom 1,000 123.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 123.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Pioneer Cement 2,000 127.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 127.65
Shaffi Securities Shifa Int.Hos. 2,000 202.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 202.00
AKD Sec. United Bank Limited 350,000 126.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 126.70
=======================================================================================
Total Turnover 69,893,153
=======================================================================================
