PMEX daily report

On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.918 billion and the number of lots traded 18,864.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.921 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.450 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.649 billion), DJ (PKR 1.587 billion), Silver (PKR 1.001 billion), Copper (PKR 819.778 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 612.398 million), Platinum (PKR 576.028 million), Natural Gas (PKR 190.839 million) and SP500 (PKR 110.172 million).

In agricultural Commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.507million were traded.

