Deserving students: Hamdard Foundation distributes scholarships

KARACHI: Hamdard Foundation in association with Hamdard University provided financial assistance to 104 deserving students of underprivileged families under Shaheed-e-Pakistan Hakim Mohammed Said Memorial Scholarship programme in an auspicious event held at Bait-ul-Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah, Karachi.

Moinuddin Siddiqui Secretary Sindh Higher Education Commission graced the occasion as chief guest. Sadia Rashid Chancellor Hamdard University, Prof Dr Shabibul Hassan Vice Chancellor Hamdard University, Fatema Munir Ahmed MD & CEO Hamdard Pakistan, Pervez Ali Memon Registrar, Syed Muhammad Arsalan Director Hamdard Foundation, faculty members and students in large number also attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony Moinuddin Siddiqui thanked Hamdard Pakistan for their socialistic attitude by helping the deserving students in pursuing education through Hamdard Foundation Pakistan. He said that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said is a role model for all of us.

He said that Hamdard Pakistan had been promoting education and motivating bright students to accomplish their dreams since its inception.

Earlier the students of Hamdard University show their vlog documentary on Hamdard University. This expertly produced video is an impressive two-minute summary of what Hamdard University is all about. Visually, there’s an effective blend of film shot at the university’s facilities and archive footage. The voiceover asserts the university’s distinctive achievements succinctly, foregrounding its international approach to education.

Prof Dr Shabibul Hassan said Hamdard University in collaboration with Hamdard Foundation offers scholarships of over 10 million rupees annually to deserving yet bright students.

