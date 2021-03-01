ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Pakistan

Online visa service facility for all countries begins: Rashid

Naveed Butt 01 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that online visa services facility for all countries had been started, and the validity of passport provided to citizens had been increased to 10 years.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday, the minister said that passports with a validity for 10 years with Rs4,500 fee would be issued to Pakistanis. “Visa will be issued, if the agencies did not clear security in three weeks,” he said.

He said that Pakistan had improved relations with several countries including the United States, China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, among others. He said that it showed that Pakistan was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The interior minister said that Pakistan wanted cordial relations with India, but no negotiations with New Delhi were possible while ignoring the Kashmir issue. He said revival of Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution to restore special status of Jammu and Kashmir was a pre-requisite for dialogue between Pakistan and India.

He claimed that Pakistan has successfully complied with 24 out of 27 points of the FATF action plan. He maintained that the country will complete the action plan soon and will come out of the FATF grey list.

Answering a question, Sheikh Rashid said while supporting Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh that he (Hafeez) will win the Senate election.”

He said that Finance Minister Sheikh had supported a declining economy since he took over, adding that Hafeez Sheikh would be re-elected in the Senate polls after the court’s decision tomorrow (Monday).

He said, “I believe that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) will vote for Hafeez Sheikh.”

He said that Abdul Hafeez converted a $20 billion current account deficit to surplus through his efforts, and supported Pakistan’s declining economy.

“The PTI gave Abdul Hafeez a ticket for Islamabad’s general seat in the Senate election, and his nomination papers were duly approved by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he said.

Replying to another question regarding modernising Islamabad Police, he said, Eagle Squad of the ICT police was being established in the federal capital to curb crimes in the city.

He said the Eagle Squad would be provided with 100 motorcycles and modern cars to chase and apprehend anti-social elements.

To another question, the minister said no hurdle would be created in the way of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s protest, if there was no violation of law. He, however, appealed to the PDM leadership to reschedule their protest after Pakistan Day parade taking place on 23rd of the next month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

