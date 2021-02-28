BMG chief welcomes signing of contract

KARACHI: Businessmen Group (BMG) chairman and a former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Zubair Motiwala, while terming the signing of a long-term LNG supply contract between Pakistan and Qatar as a “wonderful achievement”, said that the KCCI and all its affiliated trade bodies warmly welcomed the deal between Pakistan and Qatar which was the result of joint efforts of the political and military leadership.

“This wonderful deal has paved the way for supply of additional 200 million cubic feet a day (MMCFD) at around 31 per cent lower rate than the 2015 contract for 500MMCFD which will definitely ease out the tariff pressure on consumers and also help in resolving the gas shortage issue being faced by the country,” he added.

Zubair Motiwala particularly appreciated the devoted efforts made by PM’s Special Assistant Nadeem Babar who played a pivotal role in achieving this benchmark which was a 10-year long agreement.

“It was really heartening to see that the government took notice of the deteriorating energy scenario and responded timely to deal with the situation,” he said.

