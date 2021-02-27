Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and PML-N Central Vice-President Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was released after spending 20 months in jail in relation to a money laundering investigation.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s release orders were issued by the accountability court's duty judge Akmal Khan against the surety bonds.

Hamza received a warm welcome from the party workers and the leaders, as he walked out from Kot Lakhpat Jail. He is being transported to his residence in a rally of party workers and leaders.

PML-N workers carrying drums and showering rose petals danced and celebrated for hours outside the jail in anticipation of his release.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also arrived outside Kot Lakhpat Jail where she received her cousin.

It is worth to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Hamza in the money laundering case after a two-member bench of the court heard his bail plea.