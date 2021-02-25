ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
Pakistan, SL sign MoU to share best tourism practices: Zulfi Bukhari

  • The MoU on tourism was among the other agreements signed by Sri Lanka and Pakistan during the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Colombo.
APP 25 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to share best practice with each other in the field tourism.

Following the MoU signing, he told media that it was pending since long and had been finalized after necessary changes to ensure effective coordination between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the tourism sector.

The MoU on tourism was among the other agreements signed by Sri Lanka and Pakistan during the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Colombo.

Zulfikar Bukhari, who is also Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, said over 16,000 Pakistanis went to Sri Lanka during 2019, whereas only 250 Sri Lankans came to Pakistan in the same period.

He said most of Sri Lankans were unaware about the presence of the best Buddhist trail in Pakistan, and now they would be able to visit these historic sites after its effective projections by the incumbent government of Pakistan.

