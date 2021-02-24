ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wapda to rehabilitate Rasul Hydel Power Station

RECORDER REPORt LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has planned to rehabilitate...
24 Feb 2021

RECORDER REPORt

LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has planned to rehabilitate 69-year-old Rasul Hydel Power Station located at a link between Upper Jhelum and Lower Jhelum Canals near Khokhra Head Works in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab.

Rasul Hydel Power Station was commissioned in 1952 with an installed capacity of 22 megawatt (MW). It was the biggest hydel power project of Pakistan that was commissioned after independence. Since its commissioning, the Hydel Power Station has contributed about 5.5 billion units of low-cost, clean, green and environment-friendly electricity to the national grid. The reduced efficiency of the equipment due to obsolete technology and aging factor has necessitated rehabilitation of the Hydel Power Station to regain and increase its generation capacity. An in-house feasibility study has been completed to proceed further to implement rehabilitation of Rasul Hydel Power Station.

This was crux of a briefing made to Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) during his visit to Rasul Hydel Power Station on Tuesday. Mangla Hydel Power Station Chief Engineer, Rasul Hydel Power Station Resident Engineer and other officials were also present on the occasion. Highlighting the significance of hydel electricity in stabilizing the power tariff and facilitating socio-economic uplift of the country, the chairman said the Wapda has been implementing a two-pronged plan for making optimal utilization of hydro resources in Pakistan. On one hand, we have been constructing new projects including Mohmand, Diamer Basha and Dasu, while on the other hand, also rehabilitating our aged hydel power stations like Mangla, Warsak and Rasul to improve hydel ratio in the system under the plan, he added. Earlier, the chairman visited the power station and allied components including spillway and head gates. He also planted a tree during the visit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wapda Rasul Hydel Power Station

Wapda to rehabilitate Rasul Hydel Power Station

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Resolution of ‘legitimate’ issues: Nepra pledges support to KE

Probe body identifies reasons behind countrywide blackout

Zaki Yamani dies

Completion of procurement proceedings: PPRA gives FBR the go-ahead

Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate election: Tribunal dismisses Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal

IT-based solutions: TI-P raises questions over FBR’s tender

CCI registers 1.8pc QoQ increase

South Korea, Tehran agree ‘proposals’ on oil billions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.