First doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine arrive in Mexico
- The delivery of the 200,000 doses of the vaccine come after a recent conversation between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
23 Feb 2021
MONTERREY: The first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Mexico on Monday night, the country's foreign minister said.
The delivery of the 200,000 doses of the vaccine come after a recent conversation between Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard added in his statement on Twitter.
