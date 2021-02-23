Medical board examines Shehbaz in prison

LAHORE: An eight-member medical board on Monday visited the Kot Lakhpat Jail to examine the health condition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif.

The medical board, which is also comprised of two physicians of Ittefaq Hospital, is headed by Prof Khalid Mehmood, a professor of the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. Prof Saeed Ahmed, Prof Saima Ameer, Prof Rana Adil, Prof Khadija and Dr Abbas Khokhar are other members of the board.

The medical board conducted complete medical examination of Shehbaz Sharif, sources said.

