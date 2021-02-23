Japan National Day: Message from Tetsuya Suematsu, Senior Vice Chairman - PJBF

Ever since PJBF was established in February 2001 as a counter part of JPBCC, it has been striving for the development against social affairs, challenge and problem which were existing between Pakistan and Japan. Though I have been on the duty of Senior Vice Chairman of PJBF since April, 2017, I herein would like to express my sincere respect to successive predecessors who made extensive effort and action, which conduced current great relationship between Pakistan and Japan. If we regard the current its relationship as a flow of big river, our incumbent PJBF members, who are taking over former stream, must strongly recognize our enormous responsibility to evolve it more and more in the contemporary torrential business and social situation. Of course, each effort by each of private enterprise is necessary, but PJBF as organization who has same objectives can have a more influenceable voice than one enterprise. As recognizing it, we would like to ask each member continuously to utilize PJBF and to consult with PJBF without any hesitation accordingly. We PJBF surely will support anything as much as possible. And we must have a macro insight for bilateral thriving relationship, then must consider current Pakistan social problem and the point which stunt its flourish development even if there are big potential in various field.

Just let me reminisce mutual history, there was speech, which Japanese we must not forget, by Foreign Minister Sir. Zafarullah Khan at the 1951 San Francisco Peace Conference, IE, “The Peace with Japan should be a premised on justice and reconciliation, not on vengeance and oppression. In future Japan would pay an important role as a result of the reforms initiated in the political and social structure of Japan which hold out a bright promise of progress and which qualify Japan to take place as an equal in the fellowship of peace loving nations.” We sincerely appreciate its respectable speech by his excellency. After the conclusion of “Treaty of Peach with Japan” in its conference, Japan restarted its activities in the world after World War II. And Japan restored its society, county and business with hope through the business with Pakistan from Textile business like cotton. After that, Pakistan and Japan developed its business activities in the manifold direction, and now-a-days, Pakistan and Japan are inextricably entwined, as it shows that all most of cars running in Pakistan are made in Japan-Maker. Moreover, the symbol of each national flag has a meaning for reciprocity as Pakistani flag’s symbol are Moon and Star and Japanese one is Sun.

Now we are in the 20th commemorative anniversary time, this is just a passing point. We PJBF will continuously make our activities, which will descend from us to our successor, and reinforce those two nation’s relationship and forge in the way which bring our mutual prosperity for each Country and Peoples. We can foresee the day when there is a lasting peace and glorious future for us.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021