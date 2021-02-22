ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
ASL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 103.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.25%)
DGKC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
EPCL 49.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.45%)
FCCL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.19%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.32%)
JSCL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
KAPCO 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.71%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
MLCF 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
PAEL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.8%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.90 Increased By ▲ 5.61 (4.09%)
UNITY 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,978 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.03%)
BR30 25,952 Increased By ▲ 111.49 (0.43%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -61.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,180 Decreased By ▼ -50.22 (-0.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Funds on longest streak betting against Brazil real in almost a year

Reuters Updated 22 Feb 2021

BRASILIA: Funds and speculators on US futures markets increased their bearish bets against the Brazilian real for a fifth week in a row, the longest streak in almost a year, data showed on Friday.

The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on Friday showed that funds increased their net short position by 2,917 contracts to 17,366 contracts in the week to Feb. 9, the biggest net short in two months. To go short a financial asset is to effectively bet that it will decline in value.

After plunging 30% against the dollar last year, many analysts expected the real to rebound strongly at the start of this year, especially with punchy inflation pushing the central bank closer towards its first interest rate hike since 2015.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission US futures

Funds on longest streak betting against Brazil real in almost a year

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.