Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,453,070 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 110,700,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 67,895,900 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Friday, 10,963 new deaths and 413,697 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,471 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,308 and Mexico with 857.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 495,804 deaths from 28,006,095 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 244,765 deaths from 10,081,676 cases, Mexico with 178,965 deaths from 2,030,491 cases, India with 156,212 deaths from 10,977,387 cases, and the United Kingdom with 119,920 deaths from 4,095,269 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 189 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 181, Czech Republic 178, United Kingdom 177 and Italy 158.

Europe overall has 825,560 deaths from 36,320,809 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 655,235 deaths from 20,592,107 infections, and the United States and Canada 517,364 deaths from 28,845,704 cases.

Asia has reported 251,204 deaths from 15,853,436 cases, the Middle East 102,042 deaths from 5,234,958 cases, Africa 100,718 deaths from 3,821,029 cases, and Oceania 947 deaths from 31,965 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

The number of diagnosed cases however is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.