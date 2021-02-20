COVID-19 claims 12 more patients, infects 404 others

KARACHI: As many as 12 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,288 and 404 new cases emerged when 11,399 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 12 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,288 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,399 samples were tested which detected 404 cases that constituted 3.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,937,931 tests have been conducted against which 255,833 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 238,792 patients have recovered, including 294 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,753 patients were under treatment; of them 12,309 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 436 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 397 patients was stated to be critical, including 58 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 404 new cases, 232 have been detected from Karachi, including 120 from East, 47 Central, 37 South, 16 Malir, Korangi 7 and West 5. Hyderabad has 61, Badin 28, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Jacobabad 12, Mirpurkhas seven, Umerkot six, Larkana, Matiari five each, Ghotki, Nausheroferoze Sujawal and Tando Allahyar four each, Qamber and Khairpur three each, Sukkur two, Thatta and Kashmore one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.