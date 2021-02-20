ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Prime minister lauds FBR for achieving 7-month revenue targets

  • He advised the FBR field formations to continue working with honesty and commitment.
APP 20 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday appreciated the field formations of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on beating the seven-month target of revenue collection.

“I commend FBR Field Formations on achieving 7-months revenue targets by undertaking bold tax audit and enforcement, and counter-smuggling measures,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

He advised the FBR field formations to continue working with honesty and commitment.

The prime minister also lauded FBR Head Office team for developing the IT-enabled transformation plan and procuring cutting-edge Track and Trace System.

Once fully functional in July 2021, he said, the system would add hundreds of billions of additional revenue, curb counterfeiting and help establish rule of law.

According to the data, the FBR beat target of Rs2,550 billion set for July-Jan (2020-21) by collecting net revenue of Rs2,570 billion, marking an increase of Rs 20 billion.

Prime minister lauds FBR for achieving 7-month revenue targets

