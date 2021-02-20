Pakistan
Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital
- Thirty one patients are declared positive and nine are suspected out of total 58 cases brought to register at the hospital in past dew days, he said.
20 Feb 2021
MULTAN: Another three patients including a woman lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.
Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Muhammad Arshad, 47, resident of Shahiwal while Zakia Bibi, 68, and Mumtaz Hussain Shah, 60, both belonged to Multan passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital Saturday morning.
Thirty one patients are declared positive and nine are suspected out of total 58 cases brought to register at the hospital in past dew days, he said.
About nine patients were declared as negative who would likely to be discharged from ICU ward after completing necessary official proceeding, it was said.
SAPM Sultan urges elderly citizens to register for next COVID-19 vaccination phase
Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital
Liaquat Khattak removed from KP cabinet after PTI's defat in PK-63 by-poll
Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week
Maryam Nawaz presents ‘irrefutable evidence’ of rigging in Sialkot by-poll
Track & Trace System to add billions to exchequer: PM Khan
PM Imran likely to visit Peshawar on Monday
Increase in ghee price, NJS revocation approved by ECC
Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT
SPI up 0.55pc WoW
Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister
PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’
Read more stories
Comments