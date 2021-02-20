ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Senate passes condolence resolution over sad demise of Senator Mushahidullah

  • Acknowledging Mushahidullah Khan's efforts for strengthening the parliament, the house also paid tribute to his services for the country.
PPI 20 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Senate session began on Saturday with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

At the outset, the house offered fateha for the departed soul Senator Mushahidullah Khan. Leader of the house Dr Shahzad Waseem prayed for his high ranks in Jannah and patience to the bereaved family.

Acknowledging Mushahidullah Khan's efforts for strengthening the parliament, the house also paid tribute to his services for the country.

The Senate today (Saturday) unanimously passed a condolence resolution over the sad demise of Senator Mushahidullah Khan. Opposition Leader in the House Raja Zafar Ul Haq moved the resolution.

The resolution said that Mushahidullah Khan was a firm democrat and a seasoned politician. The resolution said that the services rendered by the late Senator for democracy, supremacy of parliament and for the people will be remembered for a long time. His death is not only the loss of his family and his party but it is a National loss.

This House expresses its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family, friends and his party. The Chairman directed that a copy of this resolution may be sent to the bereaved family.

