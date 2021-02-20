EFU TAKAFUL AGGRESSIVE FUND RATES

ANL
31.48
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC
15.85
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL
24.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN
103.90
Increased By
▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP
9.42
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO
10.40
Increased By
▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC
135.35
Increased By
▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL
48.90
Increased By
▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL
25.56
Decreased By
▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL
26.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL
16.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL
11.67
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC
85.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL
7.70
Increased By
▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL
27.00
Increased By
▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO
38.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL
4.12
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM
15.05
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF
47.02
Decreased By
▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL
40.89
Decreased By
▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL
12.55
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER
11.14
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL
92.00
Increased By
▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL
27.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC
8.90
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK
1.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP
40.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG
137.29
Increased By
▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY
33.64
Decreased By
▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL
1.59
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (6%)
