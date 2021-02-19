Fencing alongside Afghanistan, Iran borders to be completed by June: Shaikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced that fencing alongside Iran and Afghanistan borders would be completed by June this year.

The minister made the announcement after an aerial visit of the areas near the Pak-Iran border including Gwadar, Turbat, Mand and other areas.

Rashid also visited Rimdan-Gabd border gateway at the border along with IG Frontier Corps Balochistan South Major General Ayman Bilal. He inspected the facilities provided during the transfer of goods from the border.

Giving an update of the border fencing, he said that 40 percent of fencing at the Pak-Iran Border has been completed while the remaining would be done by June this year.

Similarly, the minister said that the fencing at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is completed by 90 percent and would also be finished in June this year.

The interior minister, who is on a four-day visit to Balochistan, will also go to the Taftan border and Gwadar port.